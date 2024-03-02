YAKKITY YAK

$5.00 +

"Yakity Yak, a velvety Cognac Very Special (VS) from an African American distributor in Miami, FL, offers a harmoniously complex and smooth experience. Delight in its notes of vanilla, French pastry, floral hints, and the sweet allure of candied fruits." **DISCLAIMER: This ice kream is infused with alcohol and you MUST be 21+