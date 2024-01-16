Scoops and Mini Desserts 7173 Covington Hwy #2E Lithonia, GA 30058
SCOOPS AND MINI DESSERTS
SLICE CAKE
- GERMAN KHOKOLATE
Delight in our Vegan German Khokolate Cake, boasting four decadent layers of moist, rich chocolate cake. Each tender bite reveals a symphony of cocoa goodness, perfectly complemented by luscious vegan buttercream frosting. Indulge guilt-free in this irresistible treat, crafted with love and compassion.$7.99
- KHOKOLATE SLICE
Savor the divine decadence of our Khokolate Kake! Indulge in layers of moist, rich chocolate cake, lavishly coated in velvety Khokolate frosting. Each bite is a journey through pure cocoa bliss—a true delight for chocolate lovers$7.99
- LEMON SLICE CAKE
Introducing our Lemon Kake, a zesty delight! Enjoy layers of moist lemon cake infused with tangy citrus flavors, topped with a light and fluffy lemon buttercream frosting. It's a burst of sunshine in every bite—an irresistible treat for lemon lovers.$7.99
- RED VELVET
Experience the timeless elegance of our Red Velvet cake! Dive into layers of rich, velvety cocoa-infused cake, delicately balanced with creamy vanilla frosting. Each bite is a symphony of indulgence—a classic delight that never disappoints.$7.99
- STRAWBERRY KRUNCH SLICE
Indulge in our Strawberry Krunch Cake—a delightful fusion of flavors! Enjoy layers of moist cake infused with the sweetness of strawberries, adorned with crunchy golden Oreo cookies. Topped with a luscious buttercream frosting, it's a symphony of textures and tastes that will leave you craving more.$7.99
- MISC$7.99
- PINA COLADA$7.99
- OREO CAKE$7.99
CUPCAKES
KAKE JARS
ICE KREAM
OATMILK
- BLACKBERRY DOOBIE$3.00
- EXQUSITE MANGO$3.00
- GREENWOOD MINT$3.00
- KOOKIES N KREAM$3.00
- MANGO MANGO$3.00
- NUTT BUDDIES
Hand-chopped pecans, caramel, and our handcrafted praline sauce harmonizing within an oat milk base, crafting a luxuriously creamy, dairy-free delight."$3.00
- ORANGE PASSION$3.00
- STRAWBERRY KRUNCH$3.00
- TROPICAL BREEZE$3.00
- TULSA BLACK
"Savor Tulsa Black's elegance as toasted black walnuts and a peach essence entwine gracefully in an oat milk base, creating a velvety, dairy-free black ice cream masterpiece."$3.00
- VANILLA$3.00
HEMP
- LEMON BASIL
Lemon and Basil Hemp Ice Kream, a refreshing twist on a classic favorite! Indulge in the creamy smoothness of hemp infused with bright citrus notes of lemon and the subtle herbal aroma of basil. It's a harmonious blend of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you feeling refreshed and satisfied$7.00
- CINNAMON APPLE PIE$8.00
- TROPICAL BREEZE$8.00
- Khokolate Khokolate Khip$4.00
BOOZY KREAM
- PEACH HENNESSEY
A sophisticated blend of ripe peach essence harmoniously infused with the exquisite notes of Hennessy, all swirling within an oat milk base for a decadent, spirited indulgence. **DISCLAIMER: This ice kream is infused with peach hennessey liquor. MUST be 21 years old or older$5.00
- YAKKITY YAK
"Yakity Yak, a velvety Cognac Very Special (VS) from an African American distributor in Miami, FL, offers a harmoniously complex and smooth experience. Delight in its notes of vanilla, French pastry, floral hints, and the sweet allure of candied fruits." **DISCLAIMER: This ice kream is infused with alcohol and you MUST be 21+$5.00
DRINKS/MILKSHAKES
JAMACIAN SUNSET EATINGS
ICE CREAM
ITALIAN ICE
SCOOPS AND MINI DESSERTS (3PD)
SLICE CAKE
- STRAWBERRY KRUNCH SLICE
$10.39
- LEMON SLICE CAKE
$10.39
- RED VELVET
$10.39
- KHOKOLATE SLICE
$10.39
- Oreo slice$10.39
CUPCAKES
ICE KREAM (3PD)
OATMILK
- STRAWBERRY KRUNCH$3.00
- ORANGE PASSION$3.00
- KOOKIES N KREAM$3.00
- NUTT BUDDIES
$3.00
- SOURSOP$3.00
- MANGO MANGO$3.00
- TULSA BLACK
$3.00
- GREENWOOD MINT$3.00
- TROPICAL BREEZE$3.00
- EXQUSITE MANGO$3.00
- VANILLA$3.00
- BLACKBERRY DOOBIE$3.00
HEMP
- LEMON BASIL
$7.00
- CINNAMON APPLE PIE$10.40
- TROPICAL BREEZE$10.40
BOOZY KREAM
- PEACH HENNESSEY
$5.00
- YAKKITY YAK
$5.00