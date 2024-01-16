Scoops and Mini Desserts 7173 Covington Hwy #2E Lithonia, GA 30058
SCOOPS AND MINI DESSERTS
SLICE CAKE
- GERMAN KHOKOLATE$7.99
Delight in our Vegan German Khokolate Cake, boasting four decadent layers of moist, rich chocolate cake. Each tender bite reveals a symphony of cocoa goodness, perfectly complemented by luscious vegan buttercream frosting. Indulge guilt-free in this irresistible treat, crafted with love and compassion.
- KHOKOLATE SLICE$7.99
Savor the divine decadence of our Khokolate Kake! Indulge in layers of moist, rich chocolate cake, lavishly coated in velvety Khokolate frosting. Each bite is a journey through pure cocoa bliss—a true delight for chocolate lovers
- LEMON SLICE CAKE$7.99
Introducing our Lemon Kake, a zesty delight! Enjoy layers of moist lemon cake infused with tangy citrus flavors, topped with a light and fluffy lemon buttercream frosting. It's a burst of sunshine in every bite—an irresistible treat for lemon lovers.
- RED VELVET$7.99
Experience the timeless elegance of our Red Velvet cake! Dive into layers of rich, velvety cocoa-infused cake, delicately balanced with creamy vanilla frosting. Each bite is a symphony of indulgence—a classic delight that never disappoints.
- STRAWBERRY KRUNCH SLICE$7.99
Indulge in our Strawberry Krunch Cake—a delightful fusion of flavors! Enjoy layers of moist cake infused with the sweetness of strawberries, adorned with crunchy golden Oreo cookies. Topped with a luscious buttercream frosting, it's a symphony of textures and tastes that will leave you craving more.
- MISC$7.99
ICE KREAM
OATMILK
- BLACKBERRY DOOBIE$3.00+
- EXQUSITE MANGO$3.00+
- GREENWOOD MINT$3.00+
- KOOKIES N KREAM$3.00+
- MANGO MANGO$3.00+
- NUTT BUDDIES$3.00+
Hand-chopped pecans, caramel, and our handcrafted praline sauce harmonizing within an oat milk base, crafting a luxuriously creamy, dairy-free delight."
- ORANGE PASSION$3.00+
- SOURSOP$3.00+
- STRAWBERRY KRUNCH$3.00+
- TROPICAL BREEZE$3.00+
- TULSA BLACK$3.00+
"Savor Tulsa Black's elegance as toasted black walnuts and a peach essence entwine gracefully in an oat milk base, creating a velvety, dairy-free black ice cream masterpiece."
- VANILLA$3.00+
HEMP
- LEMON BASIL$7.00+
Lemon and Basil Hemp Ice Kream, a refreshing twist on a classic favorite! Indulge in the creamy smoothness of hemp infused with bright citrus notes of lemon and the subtle herbal aroma of basil. It's a harmonious blend of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you feeling refreshed and satisfied
- CINNAMON APPLE PIE$8.00
- TROPICAL BREEZE$8.00
BOOZY KREAM
- PEACH HENNESSEY$5.00+
A sophisticated blend of ripe peach essence harmoniously infused with the exquisite notes of Hennessy, all swirling within an oat milk base for a decadent, spirited indulgence. **DISCLAIMER: This ice kream is infused with peach hennessey liquor. MUST be 21 years old or older
- YAKKITY YAK$5.00+
"Yakity Yak, a velvety Cognac Very Special (VS) from an African American distributor in Miami, FL, offers a harmoniously complex and smooth experience. Delight in its notes of vanilla, French pastry, floral hints, and the sweet allure of candied fruits." **DISCLAIMER: This ice kream is infused with alcohol and you MUST be 21+
DRINKS/MILKSHAKES
