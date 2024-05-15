Scoops and Mini Desserts 7173 Covington Hwy #2E Lithonia, GA 30058
SCOOPS AND MINI DESSERTS
SLICE CAKE
- GERMAN KHOKOLATE
Delight in our Vegan German Khokolate Cake, boasting four decadent layers of moist, rich chocolate cake. Each tender bite reveals a symphony of cocoa goodness, perfectly complemented by luscious vegan buttercream frosting. Indulge guilt-free in this irresistible treat, crafted with love and compassion.$7.99
- KHOKOLATE SLICE
Savor the divine decadence of our Khokolate Kake! Indulge in layers of moist, rich chocolate cake, lavishly coated in velvety Khokolate frosting. Each bite is a journey through pure cocoa bliss—a true delight for chocolate lovers$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKLEMON SLICE CAKE
Introducing our Lemon Kake, a zesty delight! Enjoy layers of moist lemon cake infused with tangy citrus flavors, topped with a light and fluffy lemon buttercream frosting. It's a burst of sunshine in every bite—an irresistible treat for lemon lovers.OUT OF STOCK$7.99
- RED VELVET
Experience the timeless elegance of our Red Velvet cake! Dive into layers of rich, velvety cocoa-infused cake, delicately balanced with creamy vanilla frosting. Each bite is a symphony of indulgence—a classic delight that never disappoints.$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKSTRAWBERRY KRUNCH SLICE
Indulge in our Strawberry Krunch Cake—a delightful fusion of flavors! Enjoy layers of moist cake infused with the sweetness of strawberries, adorned with crunchy golden Oreo cookies. Topped with a luscious buttercream frosting, it's a symphony of textures and tastes that will leave you craving more.OUT OF STOCK$7.99
- MISC$7.99
- PINA COLADA$7.99
- OREO CAKE$7.99